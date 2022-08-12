'Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront' offers free classes this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Join the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department's 'Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront' and 'Walk the Bayfront' program this Saturday and get a jumpstart with your fitness routine.

WALK THE BAYFRONT

'Walk with a Doc' kicks off at 8:00 a.m. at The Water's Edge Park, located at 602 S. Shoreline Blvd. The health and wellness event is free of charge, and everyone is welcome to Walk the Bayfront.

'Walk with a Doc' is a doctor-led group with a fun and safe place to go for a walk, learn about health, and make new friends.

"On August 13, Nueces County Medical Society President and local pediatrician Dr. Sonia Mathew will present information about the benefits of walking," said city officials.

Organizers said future walks would be held on the 2nd Saturday of every month.

"Walk the Bayfront along our Fitness Lane route, which begins along the seawall at The Water's Edge, northbound, towards the American Bank Center, with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance," said city officials.

Participants can walk, jog, run, or bike along the event's designated 1.5-mile fitness lane (one way). Registration is not required to walk along the Bayfront, and community partner, H-E-B, will provide fruit and water for all participants.

SAFE-FUN-FIT AT THE BAYFRONT

You can also participate in 'Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront' this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Water's Edge Park with free fitness classes, including Yoga and Zumba.

Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City's Parks and Recreation Department will offer 'Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront' exercise and wellness events for all abilities and skill levels for ages 8 and older.

'Back to Basics' Fitness, Yoga, and Zumba will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground.

Register Online today for the free fitness classes at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit [cctexas.com].

Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class, and participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water.

"All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize," said organizers.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on "Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront" by participating in the short online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2 [surveymonkey.com], open now through August 31, 2022.