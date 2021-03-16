RV sales increasing across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The RV industry is seeing an increase in sales since the start of the pandemic. With travel limitations the past year, some people have switched to hitting the road instead.

The RV Industry Association reports a 39.2% increase in shipments from January 2020 to January of this year.

Steve Robertson, general sales manager at Ron Hoover RV in Corpus Christi, said because of the increase in sales during their pandemic, there has been a shortage of RVs for sale.

“We are starting to see that, we have been with a shortage of inventory and it’s just now starting to come back in," Robertson said. "We are seeing a big uptake in first-time buyers over the last few weeks."

RV purchasers say the pandemic has been a primary reason fueling their desire to own an RV.

“COVID was really the driver behind this being able to take my family out to the beach and camp out on the beach for the weekend,” said first-time RV buyer Brandon Callaway.

Other purchasers agree that RV ownership provides isolation unavailable in other types of hospitality dwellings.

“You’re not around too many people," first-time RV buyer Sophia Lozano said. "It's your privacy - you’re not having to deal with people being around,” said first-time buyer Sophia Lozano.

RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby said shipments show no sign of slowing down. Robertson said he’s seeing customers wanting to take overseas trips but because of travel restrictions, they are choosing a different option.

“So they are taking a look at what they can do in the United States and the RV is the best application for vacationing in the United States,” Robertson said.

Those wanting to purchase an RV in the Coastal Bend can learn more here.

And information about camping in the Coastal Bend can be found here.

