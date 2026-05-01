CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rubén Pérez has dedicated more than 30 years to protecting others — first in the United States Navy, then as a firefighter, and now as an emergency management specialist serving thousands of Nueces County residents. On May 6, he will be recognized for that lifetime of service when he becomes the 60th person inducted into the Navy Fire & Emergency Services Hall of Fame in Annapolis, Maryland.

His path to that honor began in the fields.

"We worked in the fields across the states of Texas, Wyoming, and California — anywhere we could work," Pérez said.

Growing up as a migrant worker alongside his family, Pérez said that experience shaped the values that would define his career.

"Working as a migrant worker prepared me for the challenges that I was gonna have in life. It's made me realize that people sacrifice not only for themselves, but for their family, the community, and this nation," Pérez said.

That sense of sacrifice led him to join the U.S. Navy and, later, to a firefighting career spanning more than 30 years. He rose to become fire chief at multiple naval bases, including NAS Corpus Christi, leading teams and responding to emergencies for decades.

"When I saw the opportunity to be in the US Navy and the Fire service, I felt like I was contributing to my family when I was younger. So when I got older, I thought I was doing the same thing but on a bigger scale," Pérez said.

The Navy, he said, instilled in him a defining outlook.

Rubén Pérez to be inducted into Navy Fire & Emergency Services Hall of Fame in Annapolis

"The Navy taught me that can-do attitude," Pérez said.

Now an emergency management specialist with Nueces County, Pérez said the Hall of Fame recognition belongs to more than just himself.

"It's an incredible award, an incredible recognition, but this recognition is not myself, but it's also for my brothers and sisters in the Navy fire," Pérez said.

His message to the next generation is straightforward.

"If they do good... they do good for everyone," Pérez said.

Pérez will attend the May 6 induction ceremony accompanied by his two children. He said the honor represents not only his own story, but the effort of an entire community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!