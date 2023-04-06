RTFC celebrates 75 years of protecting industries in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC) is celebrating 75 years of protecting the lives and property of its members.

Established in 1948 as a reaction to the industrial disaster in Texas City in April of 1947, the RTFC today is the largest non-profit industrial firefighting group in the United States.

Operating as a co-op, the Fire Company is funded by its members and protects their assets.

With over 21 industry members in its ranks, the RTFC provides the best in equipment and trained personnel to support its members employing 80 firefighters with six fire chiefs in the Corpus Christi and Gregory-Portland area.

The company is trained in state-of-the-art industrial fire protection, prevention, inspection, hazard mitigation, training services, in-plant services, and technical support services.

The Refinery Terminal Fire Company’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon was held Thursday at the American Bank Center.

Speakers at the event were Kevin Lassahn, Larry Webb and Sean Strawbridge.

