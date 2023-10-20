Roy's Bait and Tackle celebrates a major milestone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A popular stop for the fishing community in the Coastal Bend is celebrating a major milestone by giving back to the community in a big way.

Roy’s Bait and Tackle, a popular fishing store is celebrating 50 years in the business.

Owner Roy Guerra along with his wife, Esmeralda started the business in the back of their home, and like every business they started small.

"We never imagined the monster it turned into, my dad started building custom rods is how we started the business, and continued selling other products that while we grew," Roy's son, Rocky Guerra said.

Rocky said their mission is to take care of their customers, and building a trust with anglers in the Coastal Bend.

Customer Michele Tuttle said she has been coming to the store for over 10 years.

"They are very friendly, they will go out of their way to help you, and anything you need the store is packed," Tuttle said.

In return for all the years the community has showed their support, the store is giving away nearly $65,000 worth of merchandise, with no purchases necessary to participate.

Tuttle was one of the lucky winners.

"I just happened to be at the right place at the right time, and I have never won anything, so I am just very excited about this," Tuttle said.

Roy's Bait and Tackle employee's said it feels very much like they are working with family.

"Mr. Roy, he is still back there everyday fixing rods, so everyday people get to see him too," Steven Peña, an employee at the shop, said.

Rocky Guerra said after years his parents still show up every day and all the hard work paid off.

"It was eyeopening to see what this has become," Rocky said.

Guerra said his dad would work at H.E.B and his mom would go to school while him and his sister would help out making rods.

Now, five decades later they went from owning a one 1,000 square foot building to now a to a 19,000 square foot business located on South Padre Drive off of Ennis Joslin.

"It has been our role models that we have had, our heroes, that have made this come true," Rocky said.

Rocky said the anniversary giveaways will last until Sunday and prizes are being given every hour.

