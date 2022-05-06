Roy Miller Alumni Battlin' Buccaneers and Alumni HighSteppers prepare for Buc Days parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "This Saturday it's going to be crunch time, the number one show band is going to be hitting them streets," said Albert Lopez who graduated from Roy Miller high school and is part of the Battlin Buccaneers.

Roy Miller alumni Battlin Buccaneers is back again for the Buc Days parade.

Albert Lopez the drum major, said even though they are old cats, it's the energy they get from the fans that get them going.

"We have a lot of fans, we kept a lot of the traditional stuff that we did back in the 80s, late mid-90s. And they hear those cadences down the street, the crowd goes crazy," said Lopez.

No matter if it's hot, cold, or raining, the Battlin Bucs keep practicing their routine to keep the tradition alive.

"That's the colors right here, that's the colors, you know that's pride," said Lopez.

It's not just pride, the band carries, but years of friendship. Many of the members say this band is their second family.

"Us Bucs we stick man, we are like family. No matter what year you graduate, we're family," said Lopez.

On top of the alumni Battlin Buccaneers keeping their pride going, The Miller Battlin Buc Alumni Highsteppers will be performing as well for Buc days.

Coming together to show Buc pride to the community.

"And just get together and kind of share you know our traditions that we've learned, the dances that we've learned," said Lori Sanchez, who is class of '89.

"For us the alumni, I mean we have moves we can dance to anything that they play," said Sanchez.

Sanchez said the alumni band and alumni Highsteppers love coming together to perform.

“We value our alma mater and that is one of the things that I think about miller high school, is if you came to Miller high school you’re family you know it doesn’t matter what year you graduated from," said Sanchez.

