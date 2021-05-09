Rotary Club bowls for a good cause in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Bowlers gathered at a bowling alley in Aransas Pass to raise money for a good cause on Saturday.

The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass held a bowling tournament at C.M. Lanes to raise money for education in the area. Sixteen teams competed.

"It makes me so happy, it's just nice to see after such an unusual year that we had, actually well over a year, to see this kind of turnout and just knowing everybody's read to step in and help donate, and that education is very important to everybody," said president of the Aransas Pass Rotary Club, Julie Blanda.

The event was completely sold out, which is good news for the kids of Aransas Pass. Money raised will help the Rotary Club fund several education focused programs including scholarships for high schoolers, bikes for perfect attendance at the elementary school, reading and leadership programs.