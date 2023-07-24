Roommates in Recovery Veterans House celebrates official opening

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Veterans struggling with addiction in the Coastal Bend now have a new place to turn to for help.

The Roommates in Recovery Veterans House officially opened its doors on July 24.

The 12-step program helps Veterans in need in Nueces County. Organizers said they understand adjusting to a new life can be challenging and hope those looking to start that path of recovery will feel comfortable reaching out for help.

The Roommates in Recovery Veterans House can fit up to ten veterans at a time, and two people have already moved in.

To learn more about the program, visit the Roommates in Recovery website here.

