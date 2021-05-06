Rollercoaster rides and entertainment at Buc Days carnival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last day to ride some rides and have fun at the carnival at Buc Days is May 9. There are 24 rides to choose from and 15 games for you to win prizes.

Jeff Johnston the owner of the carnival said it was 370 days in lockdown where he wasn’t able to provide some fun and entertainment to communities around the United States so for him to be able to be back out is exciting.

“To be back out and working and see the support, we are getting a lot of support out of everybody right now. Everybody wants to just get out and get back to a little bit of normal and have some fun,” said Jeff Johnston Owner of the Carnival.

People at the carnival said they were just excited to be able to go out safely and have some fun. Even some students are seniors in High school said this is their last time to experience the carnival at Buc Days before they head off to college.

“I like the rollercoaster, the little carts, but probably the Ferris wheel the Ferris wheel is probably my favorite,” Benito Cantu who was visiting the carnival.

“So far I think my favorite ride is the evolution because you were upside down, going crazy and in circles it was so fun,” said Neriah Ramos who was visiting the carnival.

Roslyn Bond said, “Ok growing up it was the zipper, right. Thats what we worked with was rides like that but here they have some high tech rides.”

Fun fact about the Ferris wheel is that it was designed and constructed by George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. as a landmark at the 1893 Worlds Colombian Exposition in Chicago.

