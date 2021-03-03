Rockport woman's body found after diving off Florida coast

KEY WEST, Fla. — The body of a Rockport woman has been found after she went missing while scuba diving in the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports the body of 50-year-old Jordan Jay Fisher, of Rockport, Texas, was discovered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday after she was reported missing on Tuesday.

First responders were called out to the Vandenberg wreck in Key West, Florida after Fisher didn't come up from the water after everyone was signaled to the surface.

Fisher was scuba diving with her husband, two other participants and a master diver according to investigators.

The master diver told investigators he lost sight of Fisher while returning to the mooring line and made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the Fisher family during this difficult time," said Cmdr. Brooke Grant, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, Sector Key West.

Foul play isn't suspected.