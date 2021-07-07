Rockport Residents feeling the effects of flooding

ROCKPORT, Texas — Residents in Rockport say they have never experienced flooding quite like this, not even during Hurricane Harvey. Heather Hendrix said her parents did not get this much rain in 2017.

"I asked my parents if it was like this during Harvey and they said it never got this bad during Harvey," Hendrix said.

She had to stay with her parents because her house flooded.

"My parents are very concerned, they sent me and the children over here so we weren't standing in the water at the house, " she said. "So they're staying there to do what they can."

Ashley Matthews who works at a business on Market Street said that people have been going through the flooded street at a high rate of speed.

"Everybody keeps going and stalling out," she said. "Cars shutting off, cars going too fast and they keep stalling out as well."

The Rockport Volunteer Fire Department has been out responding to rescue calls all day. They said that if you have an emergency, you should dial 911.

They added that you should stay at your home or work as we are expected to receive more rain.

