Rockport police searching for sex offender who didn't register

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport police are looking for a man who has multiple warrants for not registering as a sex offender in the Coastal Bend.

Police say they are looking for 25-year-old Michael Patrick Nash who as multiple warrants that include felony sex offender duty to register life/annually.

According to the Texas Public Sex Offender Website, Nash's offense was indecency with a child by contact.

Nash stands about 6’01’ and weighs approximately 275 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Investigators believe that Nash is still in the Coastal Bend area.

If you have any information or would like to report this person please contact the Rockport Police Department at 361-729-1111, call Crime Stoppers at 361-729-TIPS (8477) or enter a tip online at www.p3tips.com.