Rockport mobile house fire leaves 2 dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mobile home fire in Rockport has claimed the lives of two people.

The Rockport Fire Department got called out to the house fire at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday.

Fire Chief Aaron Guerrero said when they got the page, the dispatch advised that there was possibly someone trapped in the fire.

"I noticed that there was one survivor and he advised that there was two entrapped. Right there is when I knew that this was going to be a rescue attempt, but unfortunately it was a recovery," Guerrero said.

About five or six people were living in the home. Unfortunately the two people trapped in the house did not survive. The two victims were Ernesto Soto, 27, and Jose Fajarado, 48.

Guerrero said his staff got there quickly but the fire had already engulfed about half of the house. The fire grew because of the building material which Guerrero believes was either plywood or sheet rock.

"A newer house will burn slower due to the material that is more advanced and has a two hour fire rating, whereas trailer fire does not have those types of fire ratings," Guerrero said.

Guerrero said that the fire department's main goal is to save lives and protect property.

"Unfortunately, with these quick fires it's kind of hard to get that done," Guerrero said.

Guerrero encourages others to keep doors closed to eliminate the possibility of letting fire in. He also recommends having smoke alarms and changing the batteries every six months.

When a death is involved, the fire department has to contact the Texas State Fire Marshall to investigate the cause. As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown. The Rockport Volunteer Fire Department does not know when that cause will be determined.

