Rockport man helps clean up canals with dead fish

ROCKPORT, Texas — A local fishing guide has taken it upon himself to help clean up dead fish in Rockport after cold temperatures from Texas' winter storm froze hundreds of fish along the coast.

The video was sent to us by Brennen Nguyen in Rockport. Nguyen and his twin brother Brandon are seen cleaning up a canal that's packed with dead fish from the freeze. Nguyen is a fishing guide who says work has slowed down because of the cold weather, so he started volunteering to clean up areas of dead fish.

Since Nguyen started volunteering, he has been given several cleanup contracts, including this one here.