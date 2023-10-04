Rockport-Fulton's SeaFair set for Oct. 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Ribbon Cutting and Opening Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 6th, at 4:30 p.m., celebrating its 48th Annual SeaFair.
The three-day festival draws over 12,000 people to the area for a fun-filled weekend with live entertainment from music legends, both local and regional performers.
The Merriam’s Midway Shows Carnival opens Thursday as well as Friday at 6 p.m.
"On Saturday, October 7th, step back and watch the SeaFair Parade with over 60 entries! Throughout the weekend, festival attendees can also enjoy and participate in the Hilarious Crab Races, a Cardboard Boat Race, Just Desserts and Salsa Contests, and Car Show. Stop by the Gumbo Tent for a delicious treat and check out the Boat Show," said organizers.
The SeaFair will feature over 100 food, arts and crafts, service, and market vendors. General Admission is $10 for adults Friday through Sunday, while kids 12 and under are free.
For more information, visit the SeaFair website here.
Here is a list of the scheduled events happening this weekend at the 48th Annual SeaFair:
Thursday, October 5th
6:00 pm-10 pm Merriam’s Midway Shows Carnival Opens
Friday, October 6th
4:30 pm- Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting at the Rockport-Fulton Festival Grounds
5:00 pm- Gates Open-Vendor Booths, Gumbo Sales, Boat Show
6:00 pm -11 pm- Carnival
6:00 pm- Crab Races
Entertainment Stage:
5 pm- Kelly Kenning
6:30 pm- Marcy Grace
8:00 pm- Ryder Grimes
9:30 pm- The Bellamy Brothers
11:00 pm- Close
Saturday, October 7th
10:00 am Gates Open-Vendor Booths, Carnival, Gumbo Sales
10:00 am Parade
1:30 pm Cardboard Boat Races
4:00 pm Crab Races
11:30 pm- Closing
Entertainment Stage:
10:00 am- Janelle
11:45 am- Dean Anderson
1:00 pm- Melissa & George
2:00 pm- KMC Dance
2:30pm- Boudreau & Pousson/Cajun Duo
4:00 pm- The Steelwater Band
5:30 pm- Kat & Mattman Duo
7:00 pm- Clarissa Serna
8:30 pm- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
10:00 pm- Electric Circus
11:30 pm- Closing
Sunday, October 8th
11:00 am- Gates Open-Vendor Booths, Carnival, Boat Show & Car Show
11 am-1:30 pm Just Desserts & Salsa Contests
1:30 pm Crab Races
Entertainment Stage:
11:00 am- Brad Brown
1:00 pm- Tumble Dry Low
2:30 pm- Dreams
4:00 pm- Closing