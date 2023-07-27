Rockport-Fulton ISD employee arrested on charges related to alleged relationship with student

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Rockport-Fulton Independent School District employee was recently arrested on multiple charges related to drug possession and an alleged improper relationship with a student.

According to records from the Aransas County Sheriff's Department, 42-year-old Elizabeth Cross was arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student, sexual assault of a child and sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor.

The Rockport-Fulton ISD sent out a release to inform parents of the arrest.

"A paraprofessional employee at Rockport-Fulton Middle School has been arrested for criminal charges related to a minor student, and her employment has been terminated by Rockport-Fulton Independent School District," the release states. "Of course, the District will not tolerate this type of mistreatment of the the students in our charge, and we will be notifying the Texas Education Agency related to these charges."

The release states the district received information from the ACSO and Rockport Police Department and "acted on it immediately."

"Currently, there is no information to indicate tahat any illegal conduct occured on school property," the release states. "The student victim's parents have been notified of the concerns, and the District can not provide any information regarding the student's identity in part because that information is confidential by federal law under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act."

Cross was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Her total bond amount is set at $196,000.

"As always, the District is working to ensure that we continue to provide a safe and caring environment which fosters the emotional and social well-being of students and staff," the release states.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.