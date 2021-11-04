Rockport city council accepts city manager's resignation

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Kevin Carruth following an executive session Wednesday.

The executive session item to deliberate the continued employment, evaluation, duties, discipline, and or dismissal of Carruth was the only item on the special called meeting.

It followed a similar item that appeared on the October 26th regular session of the council agenda.

Following an executive session, the motion was made to accept Carruth’s resignation, which becomes effective next year.

In Rockport, the city manager is appointed by the City Council, is the chief administrative officer, and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city.

How the council voted to accept Kevin Carruth’s resignation:

Mayor - Patrick Rios, No

Ward 1 Council Member - Katy Jackson, Yes

Ward 2 Council Member, Mayor Pro Tem - J.D. Villa, Yes

Ward 3 Council Member - Brad Brundrett, Yes

Ward 4 Council Member - Andrea Hattman, Yes

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.

