Rockport Center for the Arts launches its Guy Clark festival

Rockport Center for the Arts kicked off their festival Friday October 15, celebrating a beloved Texas musician who spent his teen years there . The festival is paying tribute to Grammy award winning artist, Guy Clark.

The Guy Clark festival is an event named after the late country singer-songwriter who called Rockport his childhood home. They kicked off their celebrations with an exhibition called, Rockport Kind of Guy. The show is free, and open to the public now through November 14

"We are a 52 year old organization and we would like the new performing arts to be the new area that will create a new interest in the arts here in Rockport," said Executive Director Luis Puron.

"It's a real joy to curate these types of shows and to have multiple types of galleries to work with and showcase the work of local artists and bring in artists from outside the area," said Curator of exhibitions at Rockport center for the Arts Elena Rodriguez.

The exhibition showcases original paintings by Rockport artist Steven Russell and "The Rockport Kind of Guy" CD, produced by local musician John Macy and multiple artists.

"To get a chance to associate with him this late in life is a real honor and something neither one of us would have ever foreseen happening. So just getting to touch elbows with him was such a wonderful thing," said artist Steven Russell.

"A lot of his songs that people know him best for were not recorded by him. So its really great to educate a new hopefully some future generations about guy and his history here and at the same time have art as part of the art center to help the art center grow with it and their respect for him," said Producer John Macy.

Guy Clark's sister, Caroline Dugan, said she is excited that the festival meant to honor her late brother is taking place in Rockport. "Rockport is a lovely little town and was a great place to grow up and its just been fascinating to see the interests that so many many people have in my big brother," said Dugan.

The proceeds from the festival will go towards the new Rockport Center for the Arts building that will feature a variety of programs.

"We will also house programs in art education and we are very excited. This building will be constructed and finished by August, September of next year," said Puron.

Rockport Center for the Arts has moved temporarily to 401 S. Austin Street.

Important Guy Clark Festival Dates

Sept. 28 Tickets go on sale An Evening with Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp

Oct. 1 Tickets go on sale for Without Getting Killed or Caught Film Screening

Oct. 15 Exhibit Opens — Rockport Kind of Guy, new work by Steve Russell

Oct. 21 Rockport Kind of Guy Book/CD Release and Signing with Steve Russell

Nov. 6 Guy Clark’s 80th Birthday

Nov. 7-8 An Evening with Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp – A Musical Performance

Nov. 12 Film Screening — Without Getting Killed or Caught, directed by Tamara Saviano and Paul Whitfield

Nov. 13 Film Panel Discussion — Without Getting Killed or Caught, with Tamara Saviano, and others