Rockport announces special election after city council member resigns

ROCKPORT, TX — The City of Rockport has announced a special election to be held this November after Ward 1 city council member Stephanie Rangel resigned.

As of right now, it is unknown why Rangel resigned from the position.

In a statement Rockport Mayor Tim Jayroe said "Stephanie has been a dedicated advocate for Ward 1 and the city of Rockport. She approached every decision with a genuine desire to serve her neighbors and improve our community."

The special election to fill her seat will be held on Tuesday, November 3.

Rangel's term was not set to end until May of 2029, meaning whoever wins the seat will serve until that point.

The candidate application process to appear on the ballot for the Ward 1 seat will open August 12. It will remain open until 6 PM August 20.