Robstown woman raises concern after confusion with 911 call

Taylor Thorne lives on County Road 36 in Robstown. Last Wednesday morning, she woke up to two allegedly intoxicated men in her front yard.

"I call 911. I say I have people trespassing on my property. I'm alone and I have my 5-year-old son with me. I need someone to come out here and so I waited and waited," Thorne said.

Thorne lives less than five minutes from the Robstown Police Department, but said it took more than 20 minutes before someone showed up to check it out.

"The reason why Robstown didn't come is because I'm not in the Robstown city limits, but I'm not in Corpus Christi city limits either. They had to send the sheriff, which took like 22 minutes to come and had these guys had malicious intent to harm me, me and my son would be dead," Thorne said.

The two men ended up leaving before officials got to her house. The confusion over jurisdiction concerned Thorne because when she called Metrocom dispatch, she gave them a Robstown address.

Metrocom answers emergency calls for all of the county. That includes the Nueces County Sheriffs Office, Corpus Christi Police Department and County Constables.

Metrocom said after they received Thorne's call, they determined that the Nueces County Sheriff's Office had jurisdiction over the area she lived at.

However, Thorne said the slow response time put her safety at risk.

"Robstown didn't come. They didn't even know about it. You know, 20 minutes is a long time in a situation like that," Thorne said.

Thorne plans on speaking with county commissioners to try to get city lines redrawn. She hopes this will allow nearby law enforcement to respond quicker to emergency calls.