Robstown sophomore makes history, heads to state choir competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Robstown Early College High School sophomore received a special send-off Tuesday morning as he prepares to make school district history at a prestigious state music competition.

Christopher Martinez became just the third student in Robstown ISD to qualify for the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Choir competition. The last time a district student achieved this honor was in 1987.

Family, students and staff gathered at the high school to wish Martinez good luck before he heads to San Antonio for Saturday's competition.

"I feel like it's an honor. I'm very excited to be putting Robstown's name out there," Martinez said.

The talented sophomore is deeply involved in his school's music programs, participating in multiple ensembles.

"Choir to me is my form of expression. I love to sing, music in general. I'm also a drum major in the band, mariachi and in the jazz band," Martinez said.

Gerardo Ledesma, director of the high school choir, emphasized the significance of Martinez's achievement.

"This performance is a source of pride for any student, whether in the choir or the band, because it is a very difficult process," Ledesma said.

Martinez will join some of the top student vocalists in Texas at the All-State competition Saturday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

