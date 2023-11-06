Robstown residents concerned about stolen stop signs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several residents in Robstown are concerned after some stop signs in the area have gone missing.

Robstown resident Brinda Saenz has lived on East Avenue E located her whole life. She said one day while she was driving she noticed something strange as the stop sign she would always see was gone.

"It can cause an accident and I have a home daycare here, so it is my safety to keep the kids safe," Saenz said.

At least four stop signs in the City of Robstown have been removed from their intersections. These signs were located on First Avenue C and First Avenue D.

Robstown Police Department Detective Martin Flores said this is not only a crime but also a safety hazard for the residents leading to accidents and deaths.

"If you remove these stop signs, people are going to assume that they are just not there anymore or like this assumed that the city might of removed them so they are going to keep on traveling without stopping," Flores said.

Flores said the reasoning behind people taking these stop signs is still unclear.

The only thing that we can think of is that whom ever is stealing these stop sign they are doing it with bad intentions, trying to get people involved in accidents and stuff like that.

Saenz said all drivers in the area should think twice before they continue driving.

"Just to be a little more cautious we do not want an accident to happen," Saenz said.

Robstown police said to report any suspicious activity by calling the police department at (361)387-3531.

