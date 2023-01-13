Robstown Police Department investigating a homicide

ROBSTOWN, Texas — According to a Robstown Police Department's Facebook post, officials responded to the 400 block of East Avenue E in reference to a male that had been shot.

The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at about 8 p.m. and that the man was found not breathing.

Officials found several bullet casings leading up to where they found Roberto Perez, a 43-year-old lying on the ground with injuries to his body.

Perez was transported to Corpus Christi Medical Center where he was pronounced

dead. Robstown Police Department is currently investigating this homicide and is asking the community for help with any information.