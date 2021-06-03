Watch
Robstown police chief resigning from position

Paredez leaving as he battles melanoma
KRIS file photo.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 14:19:01-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Police Chief Enrique Paredez Jr. has announced his resignation from the position.

Paredez said the resignation is a result of his recent bout with melanoma cancer.

"Let me be clear, I am not giving up my fight to this illness," Paredez said. "However, at present, this illness does not allow me to be 100% for the Police Department and the citizens of Robstown as I know only to be."

Paredez also said he will be stepping down to his previous position with the department.

The city made the announcement of Paredez's departure in a Facebook post released early Thursday afternoon.

