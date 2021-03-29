Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Robstown man, son found with shooting wounds

28-year-old man found dead with wounds
items.[0].videoTitle
Robstown police are investigating a weekend shooting incident that took the lives of a 52-year-old man and his 28-year-old son.
Robstown weekend shooting
Robstown police department
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:38:50-04

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police are investigating a weekend shooting incident where a 28-year-old man was found shot dead and his 52-year-old father was wounded.

The incident occurred at about 6:41 p.m. Sunday when Robstown police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Ave. G in regards to shots fired at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found James Rojas Sr., laying on the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest area. His son, James Rojas Jr., was found sitting in the passenger’s seat deceased with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

Two male subjects were detained on the scene and taken to the Robstown Police Department for an investigation into this incident.

Carlos Hernandez Silva, 38, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Jesse Trevino, 26, was arrested on an unrelated Nueces County warrant for injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation of the death case.

Robstown police say that the incident was not a random act of violence and that the male subjects knew each other.

Police say the investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education