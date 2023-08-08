Robstown ISD celebrates their centennial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, The Cotton Picker Centennial Celebration took place in Robstown, a time for the community to take pride in who they are and where they come from.

But what does it truly mean to be a cotton picker?

A very special day for the Robstown community, as they celebrated their culture and history.

School Board Secretary of Robstown ISD Cezar Martinez and also a Cotton Picker Alumni says events like these bring pride to the Robstown community.

“It’s a big celebration, a big celebration of our heritage, of our pride and just letting the community know that Robstown cotton pickers was a great occupation back then to provide for their families." Martinez said.

The name comes from a time when the community took pride in who they are and where they come from, it dates back to 1923, where many residents in the town picked cotton in the fields as a way to make money.

School Board President for Robstown ISD Lori Garza says being a cotton picker is a sense of pride and identity.

“We are never going to forget that history, so it is good to have events like these to remind us of that and to make us humble and realize this is nothing to be offended about, this is something that we are proud of.” Garza said.

Garza also said in the past 100 years, the Robstown community has grown tremendously and the best is yet to come.

“We went from picking cotton, you saw black and white pictures, the fields, to now having Tesla in our back yard, so that is what 100 years of innovation of history of school member trusts visions.” Garza said.

Today's celebration included musical performances, messages from the board of trustees, and it comes just days before the district kicks off the new school year on Wednesday.

“We wanted to at the same time welcome back out teachers, and let them know that we are united and we are a family, and like I said celebrating 100 years of out mascot so we are very, very proud to be cotton pickers." Martinez said.

