Robstown French Horn player chosen for Texas All-State Band

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown sophomore and French Horn player, Sonya Tobias, has joined an elite group of Texas musicians.

Sonya, a member of the Robstown Early College High School Band, is the second horn player in school history to make the All-State Band.

Her music director, Miguel Cabrera, a Robstown graduate, was also chosen back in 2000.

Tobias made her way through the Region and Area levels of competition and earned the honor of being selected for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band.

Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who start the audition process, some 70,000 students, become chosen for the All-state Band.

All-State performances are held as part of the annual TMEA Clinic and Convention between Feb 8 thru 11th. Over 290 workshops, 100 performances, and 1,200 exhibit booths make up the nation's largest music educators convention held in San Antonio.

Tobias will perform with the Association of Texas Small Schools Texas All-State Symphonic Band in San Antonio, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center.

These All-State students participate in four days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring TMEA convention to a close.

For the All-State concert and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.

