Robstown family mourns unexpected loss of 8-year-old boy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Robstown family is mourning the unexpected loss of an 8-year-old boy over the weekend.

While seeking closure, the family is trying to figure out the exact cause of Rudy Cantu III’s death.

“He loved all his teachers, his classmates,” Rudy’s cousin, Rachel Cantu, said. “Firefighters was his main thing. He loved firefighters. He liked to freestyle with my husband.”

His family says 8-year-old Rudy was sweet and outgoing.

“He would go see the neighbors just to see how they were doing,” Rachel Cantu said.

Loved ones said at the end of August, Rudy was hospitalized when he tested positive for COVID-19. “Those few days we noticed that he wasn’t eating. His complexion, you know, was kind of changing,” Rachel said.

The doctor also told the family he was diabetic.

“Nobody knew that he was diabetic,” Rachel said.

Rudy's family said he was released from the hospital after a week and a half of receiving treatment. A few days later, he had tested negative for the virus.

Early Saturday morning, on September 25, they received devastating news.

“His dad said that he was asleep and in the middle of the night he just woke up gushing out blood from his mouth,” Rachel said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“We do believe it was covid related,” cousin, Stephan Garcia, said.

“They said they checked all of his insides, his stomach, everything,” Rachel said. “Everything was still good. Nothing seemed busted up inside. They. Just don’t see where that blood came from.”The family continues waiting to receive word over the exact cause of Rudy’s death. KRIS 6 also reached out to the Nueces County Medical Examiner. They told us they are investigating and won’t have any information available until possibly the end of the week.

The Robstown Independent School District releasing the following statement:

'We are deeply saddened by the loss of our student, Rudy Cantu. Our hearts go out to his family and our school community who are experiencing sorrow during this difficult time. Robstown Independent School District will be providing comfort and support with Counselors and Social Workers who will be available on campus for all students and staff.'

Meanwhile, Garcia and the rest of Rudy’s family are holding a barbecue fundraiser at G&R Auto Sales at 559 Old Robstown Road in Corpus Christi on Saturday.

Plates are $10 each and will be sold from noon until they sell out.

