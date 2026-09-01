Robstown Early College High School to reopen Wednesday after AC issues forced closure

(KRIS) — Robstown Early College High School will reopen Wednesday after the district shut down the campus Tuesday due to air conditioning issues.

HVAC teams were on campus Tuesday making repairs to the system.

The district posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the air conditioning is up and running and expects all students to return and finish the week strong.

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