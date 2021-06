ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity after a stream of reported catalytic converter thefts Saturday morning.

Police say the catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles parked at the G.I. Forum Complex. They say thefts were also reported in neighboring town Banquete.

If you see or hear of any suspicious activity, you are asked to contact the Police Department at (361)387-3531. Stay safe.