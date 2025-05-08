Robert Francis Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV, first US Pope in Catholic Church history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robert Francis Prevost has officially been selected as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church, making history as the first American to lead the global Catholic community.

The new pontiff, who will be known as Pope Leo XIV, was elected by the College of Cardinals, triggering celebrations among some American Catholics.

"You got to be kidding me. I had all goosebumps. I said, 'we have an American pope!' That's incredible!" said Maximus Christian.

The historic announcement was marked by the traditional ringing of bells at the Vatican, signaling to the world that a new leader had been chosen for the more than 1 billion Catholics worldwide.

Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Diocese of Corpus Christi expressed his excitement about the selection.

"I was impressed by his simplicity, but his depth of knowledge of the church and the spirituality. And the fact that he's an American, I have to say, is a plus," said Bishop Mulvey.

The Bishop believes the selection sends an important message globally.

"I think he can give us a new face universally as church—that we're people who want peace and build bridges," Mulvey said.

Local Catholics are embracing the historic moment with optimism. Cynthia Silvagno, visiting Corpus Christi, shared her initial reaction to the news.

"When I heard that he was going to be from America, I was just very mixed, because we can sometimes be so divided. But it just hit me. We were a new church until now. This is going to be very big," said Silvagno.

For many South Texas Catholics, Pope Leo XIV's ability to speak Spanish represents a meaningful connection to the community.

"I think it's going to be amazing, I think people are going to be able to relate to him," Silvagno said.

Bishop Mulvey expressed hope that the new pope will prioritize global harmony.

"I think he's going to have the heart of peace and justice throughout the world," said Mulvey.

The name chosen by the new pontiff may offer insight into his leadership approach. Pope Leo XIII, who led the Catholic Church from 1878 until 1903, was known for his intellectualism and advocacy for workers' rights, earning him the title "Pope of the Workers."

