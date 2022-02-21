Roadwork will close lanes on North Beach, Padre Island

Roadwork will be affecting traffic in parts of the city.

Monday and Tuesday night, all lanes of U.S. Hwy. 181 between Burleson Street and Beach Avenue will shut down because of the ongoing Harbor Bridge Project.

Those closures will happen from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to slow down and follow detour instructions or find a different way to get to where you're going.

And starting Tuesday, parts of Park Road 22 will close while AEP installs new electrical lines.

The closures will happen periodically between Commodore Drive and Whitecap Boulevard from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and this road will only close for 15 minutes at a time for minimal impact on traffic.