CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Road construction is continuing in Corpus Christi in one of our busiest areas with the city's street Preventative Maintenance Program.

Starting on Wednesday, contractors will work on Kostoryz Road - from South Padre Island drive to Holly Road - from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Construction is expected to continue for two weeks.

Contractors will start on the northbound lanes. Detours will not be required, but do expect delays if you are in the area.