Road closures scheduled in Aransas Pass until Thursday evening

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is informing residents that due to AEP work in the area, a few roads will be closed starting Wednesday morning.

South Ave. A between Demory Lane and West Nelson Ave. will be closed starting Wednesday March 24 at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday evening. The closure will affect Aransas High School, closing the front entrance to the school. Anyone who needs access to the building is asked to go through the back and check-in at the front office.

Victory lane near A.C. Blunt Middle School also remains closed and is scheduled to reopen Friday.

Police will be assisting with traffic control during school drop-off and pick-up times.

