Road closures in Corpus Christi to be aware of ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Whether it's construction on the Harbor Bridge, road construction on Everhart, or road closures on Gollihar, there's a lot going on in the city of Corpus Christi.

Here are some road closures to keep on your radar ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week:

Alameda Street – Del Mar Boulevard to Louisiana Avenue

The contractor has implemented a closure from Del Mar Boulevard to Louisiana Avenue on northbound west-side lanes. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes, and motorists will have two-way access. Naples Street, Atlantic Street, and Southern Street will be closed to thru traffic between Brownlee Boulevard and Alameda Street.

A contractor for the City has begun Carroll Lane construction for Phases 1A and 1B of the project. During these concurrent phases, Carroll Lane will be completely closed off from Crestdale Drive to the dead end southbound on the northwest lane and completely closed off from Crestbook Court to the dead end southbound on the southwest lane. During these closures, the contractor will also work on the water lines along the eastbound side of the north lane and the westbound side of the south lane. Traffic will remain two-way on both lanes.

The contractor for the project has begun a closure from Staples Street to South Alameda Street on the west side of the roadway. Traffic will be shifted to the east side, and travel lanes in each direction will be reduced to one lane. Going northbound, Everhart Road will merge into a one-way northbound-only lane at Avalon Street. The entrance into Everhart Road from South Alameda Street will be restricted from entry.

Flour Bluff Drive from Yorktown Boulevard, Purdue Road, and Glenoak Drive from Waldron Road to the dead end are closed to place new stormwater boxes. Access will be restricted to local traffic only. The work is expected to take three weeks.

A contractor for the City will begin temporary road closures on Gollihar Road from Bernandino Street to Greenwood. The work will continue for several months.

A contractor for the City has temporarily closed Hearn Road from Callicoatte Road to the Dead End.

Jackfish Avenue is closed for construction on the south lane from Park Road 22 South Access to Aquarius Street. Traffic will be reduced to single-lane one-way traffic going northwest-bound.

The Lipes Boulevard project has begun Phase 1. The roadway between Sun Wood Drive and Clubgate Drive is closed to thru traffic for construction.

The westbound side of McArdle Road between Kostoryz Road and Carroll Lane will be closed to all westbound traffic. Motorists will only be able to travel eastbound on this stretch of road.

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes in each direction are reduced to one between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Park Road 22 South Access has a lane closure for construction on the west side (southbound lane) between Jackfish Avenue and Commodores Drive. Motorists are to travel on the east side of the roadway in a single southbound lane.

Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) is working on State Spure 407 (Schatzell St) between North Mesquite Street and Middle Broadway. Work consists of milling and asphalt placement operations. No on-street parking will be available for the duration of the work.

The Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) is working on Middle Broadway Street between State Spur 407 (Schatzel Street) to Lawrence Street. Work consists of milling and asphalt placement operations. No on-street parking will be available for the duration of the work.

The Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) is working on Lawrence Street from Middle Broadway Street to N Mesquite Street. Work consists of milling and asphalt placement operations. No on-street parking will be available for the duration of the work.

The Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) is working on Lawrence Street from North Chaparral Street to N Shoreline Boulevard. Work consists of milling and asphalt placement operations. No on-street parking will be available for the duration of the work.

Construction on Staples Street has moved to the next phase. Traffic has shifted to the east side onto the newly constructed roadway. Traffic will continue to travel in one lane in each direction. The center-turn lane will continue to be closed during this phase of construction.

The contractor is performing maintenance on South Staples Street from Saratoga Boulevard to Williams Drive as part of the City's Concrete Streets Improvement Project.

Construction will take place between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The contractor will conduct daily single-lane closures along South Staples Street, beginning at the Williams Drive intersection, and work southward towards Saratoga Boulevard. Intersections along the construction path may experience daily short-term closures or restrictions. Two-way traffic will remain open for motorists throughout construction. Construction duration for this project is expected to last two months, weather permitting.

In Phase 3 of the Wildcat Drive project, Wildcat Drive will cut off at the driveway of the Calallen ISD Administration Building, Teague Lane will cut off at Catfish Drive, and River Canyon will be closed at the last driveway.



CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES



Alameda Street – at Texan Trail Intersection

A contractor for AT&T is installing new communication facilities under Alameda Street at the Texan Trail Intersection. Contractors will implement sidewalk closures to create a work zone for construction operations. Signs will be in place to guide pedestrians to use other crossing routes. Work at this location is expected to last one week.

A contractor for private development is installing a new stormwater line under Blanco Road from the outfall to past McNorton Road. The proposed construction will be completed in two phases. During phase 1, the contractor will construct a stormwater line from the existing outfall to just short of McNorton Road. The contractor is implementing a temporary, full street closure of Blanco Road to perform construction activities. Residents will have access points to enter the work zone to their respective homes. As construction progresses to phase 2, the contractor will construct a stormwater line through the intersection of Blanco Road and McNorton Road. During this phase, the contractor will implement a temporary full intersection closure to perform construction activities. Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new communication infrastructure along Blanch Moore. Contractors are implementing temporary sidewalk closure along the southbound direction of Blanche Moore Drive. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

A contractor for AEP Texas is performing electrical upgrades and maintenance to the power supply in the Uptown District. The contractor will be implementing various sidewalk and lane closures along Carancahua Street. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

A contractor for AT&T is installing new communication infrastructure along Chaparral Street. Contractors are implementing temporary sidewalk and lane closures along the northbound direction of Chaparral Street. A sidewalk detour will be in place to guide pedestrians around the work zone. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Construction is progressing and is now in its final phase. A temporary street closure of Caldwell Street between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard will be in place for the final phase. A temporary intersection closure of Caldwell Street and Mexico Street will be in place as construction progresses to the west. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Residents will always have access during construction.

A contractor for a restaurant chain is connecting a fire line to an existing water line along Embassy Drive. The contractor is implementing a temporary sidewalk closure along the southbound travel lane to excavate the sidewalk and make the connection. A detour will be in place to guide pedestrians around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

A contractor for Grande Communication is constructing new facilities within the right of way. The contractor is implementing temporary sidewalk closure along the northbound travel lane to excavate the sidewalk. A sidewalk detour will be in place to guide pedestrians around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

A Corpus Christi Independent School District contractor is constructing a header curb, sidewalk, and driveway along Hampshire Road. The contractor will be flagger operations to guide motorists around the work area. Warning signs will be in place to advise motorists of the traffic pattern ahead. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

A contractor for AEP Texas is replacing power lines and poles along Leeward Drive. The contractor will implement daily sidewalk and lane closures to provide a work area for construction. Motorists will have residential access at all times. Construction is expected to last several months.

A contractor for private development is working on utility service connections. The contractor is not implementing lane closures but will have traffic control in place to advise motorists of the work zone ahead.

A contractor for a private business is working along the north right of way of Leopard Street to connect a new 6-inch waterline to an existing water main. Contractors will not be implementing lane closures for construction. However, warning signs will be in place to advise utility work ahead. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new underground facilities along Mesquite Street and Peoples Street. The contractor will be implementing sidewalk and parking lane closures to perform construction. Work at this location is expected to last one month. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times.

A contractor will be performing survey operations on the Oso Creek Bridge. Daily temporary lane closures will be implemented as operations progress. Motorists should use caution and expect brief delays when driving through the work zone. The surveying operation is expected to last several weeks.

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. Construction has progressed into the next phase. However, Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane between Baldwin Boulevard and Tarlton Street, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. In addition, other lane closures along the project limits may occur for lateral waterline installations. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

A demolition contractor for the Regional Transportation Authority is removing the existing bus station and other facilities. The contractor is implementing a temporary shoulder closure and sidewalk closure to safely perform demolition operations. Warning signs will advise motorists and pedestrians of the construction ahead. Construction at this location is expected to last several months.

A contractor for Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW) is making utility improvements along Port Avenue. Contractors will reduce traffic to two lanes, one for each direction, along the southbound travel lanes (west side) between Agnes Street and Lipan Street. The intersection at Commanche Street along the west side will be temporarily closed during the construction. Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the temporary closure. Construction is expected to last several months.

Foremost Communications is installing new aerial fiber optic facilities along Rodd Field Road. The contractor is implementing various daily temporary lane closures on the northbound travel lanes. Side streets intersecting with the work zone may be temporarily closed for a short period while crews run a fiber optic line across. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new communication infrastructure along Peoples Street and Shoreline Boulevard. Contractors are implementing temporary sidewalk and parking lane closures along Peoples Street's westbound travel lanes and occupying the grass medians along Shoreline Boulevard. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

A contractor for the City is demolishing and reconstructing facilities for Surfside Park. The contractor is implementing a temporary full street closure to both access roads, restricting access to the park. Alternate residential access has been established for residents who live beside the park. Construction is expected to last one year.

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW) is making utility improvements along Third Street. The construction contractor is implementing a temporary street closure of Third Street between Morgan Avenue and Elizabeth Street. Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists will always have business access from Third Street during construction from Santa Fe Street. Motorists will always have access to the hospital’s Emergency Entrance from Mogan Avenue. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

A contractor for AEP Texas is performing electrical upgrades and maintenance to the power supply at the intersection. To perform maintenance activities, the contractor will implement various sidewalk and lane closures along IH 37 and Water Street. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

A contractor for the City is installing a new waterline in Bill Witt Park. The contractor will implement a lane and sidewalk closure along Yorktown Boulevard to make their connection. Construction is expected to last several days.

A contractor will be performing survey operations on the Oso Creek Bridge. Daily temporary lane closures will be implemented as operations progress. There will be brief traffic delays when traffic is reduced to one travel lane for both directions. Flaggers will be present during that time to assist motorists through the work zone. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect brief delays when driving through the work zone. The surveying operation is expected to last several weeks.



CITY EVENTS (SPECIAL PERMITTED CLOSURES)