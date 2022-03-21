Road closures across the city expected to impact motorists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's street closures across the City of Corpus Christi will impact motorists and pedestrians.

City officials say street closures across the area may be due to construction, special event activities, or road maintenance. All road closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

"Work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and flaggers, and allow additional travel time for delays," said city officials.

For more information on the latest street projects and road closures, visit the city's Public works website.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS:

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – South Padre Island Drive (SPID) to Gollihar Road (Bond 2014)

During this phase, the following traffic changes and lane closures are implemented:

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area.

Ayers Street is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic from Gollihar Road to SPID (southbound direction only).

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound) – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street is closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road of SPID.

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left-turn lane and median openings are closed.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street is CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange to Gollihar Road – Ayers Street is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, is closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left-turn lane is closed.

RTA bus stops are closed from Gollihar Road to SPID, but the bus stops will remain open at the Port Ayers Transfer Station.

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1A of construction, Brawner Parkway (south of median) in the eastbound lane, the westbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Callicoatte Road – Interstate Highway 37 to Up River Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Reytec Construction Resources, there is a full closure of Callicoatte Road between the NB IH37 Frontage Road to Up River Road. There will also be a daily single-lane closure with flagger control along Up River Road from Callicoatte Road eastward (~400’). It is recommended that residents who live east of the intersection use the Violet Road exit, and residents who live west of the intersection use the Sharpsburg Road exit to access Up River Road.

Delgado Street – Salazar Street to Dead End (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Delgado Street, between Salazar Street and the Dead End, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Delgado Street.

Denver Avenue – Doddridge Street to Jackson Place (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Denver Avenue, between Doddridge Street and Jackson Place, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Denver Avenue.

Laguna Shores Road – South Padre Island Drive to Graham Road (Bond 2018)

Travel lanes are open, but temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. City officials say motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Laguna Shores Road – Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive (Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone.

The following short-term closures are in place so the contractor can perform utility work:

There is a short-term closure of Laguna Shores Road south of Glenoak Drive to perform utility work and storm water installations.

Laguna Shores Road – Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street (Bond 2018)

Travel lanes are open, but temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

Leopard Street is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the eastbound lanes (south side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard. The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard intersection is also being opened to traffic. Additional temporary intersection closures will be implemented along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project – Airline Road to Louisiana Avenue

The east side of Ocean Drive (northbound lanes), between Airline Road and Louisiana Avenue, is reduced to one lane to allow completion of full-depth repairs. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained at all times.

Beginning Monday, March 21, left turns will be restricted at the Airline Road and Ocean Drive intersection. Additionally, the inside northbound lane of Ocean Drive will be closed for construction from Airline Road to Louisiana Avenue. The outside northbound lane will remain open for traffic. The northbound lane closure is expected to last two to three weeks and will allow the contractor to complete final riding surface and permanent road marking installation on the northbound lanes of Ocean Drive between Airline Road and Louisiana Avenue. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays; access to residences will be maintained along the construction path.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Texas Avenue at Staples Street, on the east side, is closed to install storm water utilities.

Sidewalks will be closed on the east side of Staples Street, within the construction zone.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Indiana Avenue and Deforrest Street and also between Texan Trail and McCall Street for reconstruction. Chamberlain Drive is also closed between Reid Drive and Swantner Drive. Access to local residents is provided.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES:

Commodores Drive – Park Road 22 to E Cabana Street (Rock Engineering)

Rock Engineering will be performing geotechnical core samples along Commodores Drive, between Compass Street and E Cabana Street. Motorists should expect Commodores Street to be reduced to one lane, in the westbound direction only, during daytime hours.

Kostoryz Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive (Fulton Construction)

The contractor for Corpus Christi Independent School District is implementing a lane closure on Northbound Kostoryz Road. The contractor is removing the existing sidewalk to install new driveways and building a new RTA bus stop. Construction is estimated to last three months.

Navigation Boulevard – Old Brownsville Road to Bear Lane

The contractor for a private development will be performing utility installations and adjustments within City ROW along Navigation Boulevard near the intersection of Old Brownsville Road. One lane of travel may be utilized intermittently for safety and construction.

Schatzell Street – North Chaparral Street to Water Street (Spectrum)

A Spectrum Contractor is performing utility installations along Schatzell Street, between Mesquite Street and Water Street. This work will require sidewalk repair and closures within the work zones.

Staples Street – At S Padre Island Drive Intersection (AT&T)

An AT&T contractor is performing a small cell installation along Staples Street, near the intersection of S. Padre Island Drive (SPID), that will require a lane closure on the southbound travel lanes. An additional lane closure on SPID frontage road, for Eastbound direction, is also required for this installation.

Staples Street – Barry Street and Carmel Parkway (Grace Paving)

A contractor for the city is constructing a new pedestrian crossing across Staples Street. Various lane closures for both directions of Staples Street are expected as construction progresses. Construction is estimated to last several weeks.

Starnberg Lake Drive – Rhone Lake Dive to Grand Lake Drive (Max Underground)

A contractor for the city will be making utility repairs to an existing storm water line. Proposed repairs are contained in an existing utility easement that runs through the neighborhood from Oso Parkway to a pond. During construction, Starnberg Lake Drive will be closed to through traffic. Residents have been advised of access point to reach their homes. Oso Parkway, between Rhone Lake Drive and Yorktown Boulevard, will also have shoulder closures during this construction period. Construction is estimated to last a couple of months.

Up River Road – McKinzie Road and Wood Creek Drive

Contractors for a private development will be making several utility connections on Up River Road. The right turn lane and the bike lane in the Westbound direction will be closed. City officials say construction at this location is estimated to last one month.

Waldron Road – S Padre Island Drive to Purdue Road (Halff Associates)

Contractors will be performing SUE operations along this stretch of Waldron Road. Intermittent lane closures will affect both directions of Waldron Road, and operations are estimated to last two weeks and are performed during daytime hours.

Oso Parkway - Marseille Drive to Denan Drive

Beginning on Monday, March 28, crews with the City’s In-House Storm Water Maintenance will be replacing aging infrastructure underneath Oso Parkway between Marseille Drive and Denan Drive. During construction, Oso Parkway will be closed to through traffic and motorists will be detoured onto Marseille Drive. The closure is expected to last one month.