The Riviera beach pier is now complete! The 490 ft. pier was destroyed by Hurricane Hanna. Kleberg Co. Judge Rudy Madrid says the renovations finished just in time for the summer tourism. Hear more TONIGHT @KRIS6News pic.twitter.com/Hab13y1vqp
— Jeremiah Marshall (@JeremiahMNews) June 9, 2021
Riviera Beach pier complete after destruction by Hurricane Hanna
Just in time for summer
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 17:16:16-04
