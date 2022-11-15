Risk of vehicle burglary could increase during the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While you're getting ready for the gift giving season, the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) says don't get distracted with all of the holiday hustle and bustle. It's urging people to take precautions to avoid vehicle burglaries.

Lieutenant Michael Pena, with the Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Office said, "It's a crime of opportunity. The burglars are going to go wherever there's a high condensity of vehicles, the apartment complexes, shopping centers."

According to Lt. Pena, some thieves will smash windows if they see valuables inside. Others will go from car-to-car looking for an unlocked door. He said the risk of becoming a victim of car burglaries could increase during the holidays.

"There will be some burglaries because again people will be out shopping. Especially during the holidays people will be out at multiple locations purchasing items." Pena said.

Officials say the solution to avoid auto burglaries is simple:

Don't leave valuables in a car or hide/secure the items if you must.

Take your keys with you, lock your doors, and roll up your windows.

Make sure you're park in a well-lit or attended space.

Set your car alarm if you have one.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, up to a quarter of reported thefts are from unlocked cars. CCPD said it will have more officers on patrol during the holiday season. They will concentrate on high traffic areas, like shopping centers and malls to discourage people from committing crimes.