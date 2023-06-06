RGV man to serve more than 3 years for smuggling charges after high-speed chase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A San Benito man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of smuggling "eight non-U.S. citizens," according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.

36-year-old Rogelio Garcia plead guilty to smuggling charges on March 15.

On Jan. 23 law enforcement attempted a traffic stop, when Garcia didn't pull over..

Garcia then led officials on a 10-mile chase through Sinton, as he reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

He ran stop signs and forced other vehicles to pull to the side of the road to avoid getting hit during the chase, the release states.

Garcia eventually lost control of his vehicle and he veered off the roadway onto railroad tracks.

The release states about eight people fled into the nearby brush after Garcia lost control.

Officials were able to find three of the eight people and took them into custody, the release states.

Garcia was sentenced to three years and one month for his charges.

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a federal prison facility.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.