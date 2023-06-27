Rezoning sought to convert Corpus Christi Party Hotel into workforce housing

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There could soon be some rezoning for the old Corpus Christi Party Hotel after a recommendation was made earlier this year.

The purpose of this rezoning would be to convert the party hotel into a workforce housing apartment complex. The Corpus Christi Party Hotel, located at 910 Corn Products Road, was first built in 1984.

The Planning Commission and Staff want to focus on workforce housing.

"Proposed conversion of the former hotel is a great example of the adaptive reuse of an existing structure and supplies the needed workforce housing that is in demand within the Northwest area of Corpus Christi," said city officials.

The Planning Commission and Staff also requested the special permit seeking to increase the maximum density to 240 units.

City leaders will further discuss the proposed rezoning at the Corpus Christi Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.