Restaurant Week returns to the Coastal Bend for 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Friday, Coastal Bend Restaurant Week is returning for its second year.

The event will feature 18 restaurants from around the Coastal Bend, which will have specific menus with set prices available from Sep. 23 to Oct. 2.

The goal of Restaurant Week is to get people out to the restaurants participating.

“This is a down time, tourism is over, kids are back to school, and it’s the slowest time for restaurants,” said Mirza Mirely, the event’s founder. “So, the idea is to bring them into the restaurants and so we move the economy a little more. Also, what it allows people to do, is find a restaurant you haven’t been to before, or find one you haven’t been to in a while.”

One of the restaurants participating, Cruzy’s, located on Corpus Christi’s Southside, also participated last year. Cruzy’s owner Javier Chapa said he had a bunch of customers come to his restaurant for the first time last year for the event, and some continued to give their business to the restaurant after last year’s Restaurant Week.

Chapa said the last two years have been difficult, and an event like Restaurant Week helps.

“With people not really going out to eat, taking take-out food, then dealing with labor problems, people not wanting to work, and now inflation on the food, it’s just been a huge struggle,” he said. “I feel like restaurants have been hit harder than anybody, we kind of take it from all angles. So, things like this, that will bring customers in are a great help to us local restaurants.”

Restaurant Week menus for the restaurants will be released at 7 p.m. on Thursday on the CBRW website, Facebook, and Instagram.

The restaurants participating in 2022 are:

1. Railroad Seafood & Brewing Co.

2. JB's German Restaurant & Bakery

3. Doc's Seafood and Steaks

4. Lazy Beach Brewing

5. Nueces Brewing and Barbecuing

6. Lucy’s Snackbar

7. Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria

8. Pier 99 Restaurant

9. Cavaleri's Kitchen

10. Back Street Restaurant

11.Sarcastic Susie's

12. Harrison's Landing

13. The Lookout

14. Cruzy's

15 Bella Luna Downtown

16. Sal's Bronx Pizza

17. Glass Pavilion Omni Corpus Christi Hotel

18. The Exchange - Corpus Christi