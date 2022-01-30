Resource fair educates expecting families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Moms-to-be were the guests of honor at a special event Saturday hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

The Success By 6 Early Childhood Coalition partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Bend for a community resource fair.

It was a chance for expecting families, and those planning for pregnancy, to learn about the resources available.

“The other thing we're promoting is the hear her campaign through the CDC, and it's basically educating women about the warning signs that are associated with their pregnancy, during pregnancy and 12 months outside of pregnancy.” Said Sherry Peterson, Success By 6 Director. Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was the guest speaker at the event. Success By 6 also gave everyone who attended free diapers.

