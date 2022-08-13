Residents donating blood for a chance to win free car washes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A trip to the car wash Friday turned out to be a real lifesaver for some. The Quick Quack Car wash on Staples and Yorktown played host to a blood drive for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

It was a kickoff to a month long campaign. Everyone who donates blood in the month of August is eligible to win a year of free car washes.

And to make sure everyone comes out a winner, everyone who donates blood in the month of August gets half-off of any car wash at any area Quick Quack Car wash.

To find out where you can find a mobile blood drive click here.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.