Rescue crews search for missing man in Oso Bay

Posted at 10:59 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 00:01:08-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rescue crews are searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire Chief Dale Scott said a man went out in the waters around 5 p.m. Wednesday and he didn’t show back up onshore at 6 p.m. and his wife called concerned.

The US Coast Guard helicopter is also en-route to aid in the search. Texas Park and Wildlife officials are also said to be taking part in the search.

Firefighters said the man was using a small inflatable kayak.

