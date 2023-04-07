Report: One person dead following accident near San Diego

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 44 near County Road 302, outside of San Diego, according to the Alice-Echo News Journal.

The accident happened at about 10 a.m. Friday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said one person is dead and there are multiple other injuries from the accident.

There are no further details at this time, and the name of the person who died has not been released.

