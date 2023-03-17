Remembering long-time attorney Bill Edwards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After serving the Coastal Bend for more than 50 years, well known attorney Bill Edwards has died.

Those who worked closed with Edwards confirmed his passing with KRIS 6 News on Thursday.

If his name sounds familiar, that's because he managed Edwards Law Firm, which represents clients in personal injury cases.

Over the last few years, he ran the firm alongside his son, Billy Edwards.

Edwards attended the University of Virginia and moved to Houston to practice law.

It wasn't until 1959 Edwards made his way to the Coastal Bend.

Throughout his time serving the Coastal Bend, Edwards covered several notable cases.

He handled the case involving the 1981 grain elevator explosion that killed 10 and injured dozens more.

He also worked alongside trial attorney Mitchell Clark in the nineties' as they filed a class action lawsuit against GTECH, the company that designs and runs the Texas Lottery, and Scientific Games, the company that prints the scratch-off cards, alleging "fraud" and "theft."

Clark said the printing on the back of the scratch offs were misleading for those who purchased them.

"I was a lead counsel in that case, and Bill was my co-counsel," said Clark. "They ended up switching the whole system because of this."

Clark worked closely with Edwards. He shared office space with him for more than two decades.

"He had this loud laugh that was only his," Clark said. "Heck, I could always hear him laughing down from my office. He was a nice guy and extremely smart."

Clark also attended law school with Edwards' son, Billy, before working several cases with the Edwards.

"He was all about practicing law," Clark said. "Bill and I were always working on something together. He had a presence in the court room."

Clark said throughout his time knowing Edwards, he always showed compassion for his clients.

He also had other passions outside the courtroom.

Those close with him said his love of fishing was what brought him to the area.

Edwards frequently traveled to Corpus Christi. So often, he decided to make Corpus Christi his permanent home.

He also loved to play handful during his earlier years and would frequently visit the YMCA to play.

Those close with Edwards also shared he loved to ride mountain bikes with his wife, Sally.

While his law firm is what most will associate him with, those who knew him best said he'll be remembered for much more than that.

"He was very compassionate," said Clark. "He was very open, very honest, I mean, like very honest. He had a great sense of humor."

Edwards leaves behind four children. Three of them went on to pursue law as a career.

At this time, details surrounding Edwards' death are limited.

Funeral services have been set for Thursday, March 23 at Seaside Park & Funeral Home.

Details on the times will be released by family.