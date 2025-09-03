Remembering 80 years: USS Lexington hosts end of WWII commemoration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On this day, 80 years ago, Japan officially surrendered to the allied powers, bringing an end to World War II (WWII).

That surrender happened on the deck of the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

To commemorate the event, the USS Lexington hosted a live stream from aboard the battleship Missouri memorial on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Two special showings, marking the 80 year anniversary of WWII, were screened at the Lexington's mega theater.

"It's just a real honor to remember this and to share it with our guests," Executive Director of the USS Lexington Steve Banta tells Kris 6.

The USS Lexington will continue reflecting on the courage, resilience and unity that define America and it's allies during WWII, by extending the event to this weekend.

Beginning Friday, September 5, the community can board the Lexington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and attend the event, for only $8.

The event wraps up on Sunday, September 7.