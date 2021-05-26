Remember these flag warnings before you head to the beach

Officials say it's important to be aware of surf conditions before you head into the water at the beach.

A flag system indicates the severity of beach and water conditions and the kind of dangers that are present.

Green, means conditions are calm.

Yellow means calm to moderate and swimmers should stay alert.

A red flag indicates dangerous conditions. Adult swimmers are urged to stay in no more than waist-deep water and children should be kept along the surf line.

If you see a purple flag, that means venomous marine life like jellyfish or man o war may be in the area.

An orange flag means an environmental hazard of some kind.

We will have daily updated surf conditions listed on our website here so you can be informed before you hit the water.

