Registration remains open for the Christmas in July Disability Acceptance Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Choice Living Community is hosting a Christmas in July Disability Acceptance Celebration (DAC) coming up on July 22 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"Join us for Christmas in July as we celebrate disability acceptance and embrace the wonderful lives of adults living with disabilities, supporting Choice Living programs which develop vocational, social, and life skills necessary to achieve the highest level of independence possible," organizers said.

The DAC event is being held in July this year in order to celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and bring acceptance to the Coastal Bend.

Registration will remain open until July 8 for ticket and table purchases. The location of the celebration is private and will be sent along with your ticket purchase.

DJ Johnny Hotcakes will be the official DJ on July 22 for the Christmas in July Disability Acceptance Celebration (DAC). KRIS 6 News Sunrise Anchor will be the evening's emcee.

For more information on Choice Living Community, visit their website here.

To register for the Christmas in July Disability Acceptance Celebration (DAC), visit the website site here.

