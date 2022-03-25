Registration open now for Day of the Woman event at TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health are teaming up to host Day of the Woman. The event will feature several guest speakers, including Leanne Young, PH.D., a cognitive neuroscientist and Dr. Stephanie Moses, PH.D., a practicing clinical psychologist. Dr. Young will focus on optimizing your brain and Dr. Moses will highlight important skills for giving your mental health a tune-up.

Day of the Woman is happening Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Registration and pop-up markets will opens at 5:00 p.m., followed by the program from 6:00 - 7:30, and then an optional panel discussion from 7:30- 8:00.

It's free and open to the public and you can register for the event by clicking here.